PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have arrested a Pittsfield man wanted for several firearm charges and in possession of an illegal firearm.

According to Pittsfield Police, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop around 1:00 p.m. when he saw a man that was known to have two active warrants for his arrest in connection to firearm charges. Officers from the anti-crime unit were called in to help arrest the man, 21-year-old Jah’rell Mayes of Pittsfield.

While searching Mayes, officers found a 40 cal. handgun tucked in his waistband. He has been charged with several firearm charges in addition to the two active warrants for more firearm charges. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.