BOSTON (WWLP) – Three people are being charged in connection with a scheme to illegally straw purchase firearms.

Cory Daigle, 29, of Revere; Gustavo Rodriguez, 20, of Boston; and Shakim Grant, 21, of Boston, were each charged with conspiracy to make false statements regarding firearm acquisitions. As part of the charges against Daigle, Grant was charged with making false statements regarding the acquisition of a firearm.

According to court documents, during a search of Daigle’s residence, a machine gun barrel and receiver; machine gun bolt with no serial number; two short-barrel rifles, one with a machine gun conversion device; machine gun conversion device with no serial number; and a semi-automatic rifle were seized.

Several firearms, assorted ammunition, and firearm components and/or accessories were seized in a search of Rodriguez’s residence in Hyde Park. Grant allegedly arrived at the incident and insisted that the firearms seized belonged to him, not Rodriguez as the search was underway. Claiming that he had been storing his firearms inside the residence.

After interviews, cellphone forensics, financial records, and firearm records were conducted it was allegedly revealed that Grant obtained three Glock firearms and ammunition for Rodriguez. Since Rodriguez was unable to retrieve a license to legally possess or carry firearms and is precluded from having firearms in Massachusetts based on his age.

A news release from the Department of Justice says, “it is alleged that the Glock firearms were purchased from Daigle – a Federal Firearms Licensee and the proprietor of Steelworks Defense Solutions in Littleton.”

The news release continues to state that Grant and Rodriguez allegedly communicated via Snapchat about two hours prior to the search of Rodriguez’s residence. A story was formed between Grant and Rodriguez to provide law enforcement as to why firearms would be found at Rodriguez’s residence.

After appearing in federal court in Boston Wednesday morning, Daigle and Rodriguez were detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday. The whereabouts of Grant are unknown.

“The majority of gun violence, including shootings and murders, is committed with an illegal (e.g., unregistered, stolen, etc.) firearm. Usually, by a prohibited individual (e.g., unlicensed, underage, precluded due to criminal history, etc.). Straw purchases are serious crimes that result in deadly firearms getting into the hands of people the law strictly prohibits from having them. We need to prosecute straw purchasers with the same zeal we often have for end users. If the straw purchase never happened, that firearm never makes it into the hands of a prohibited person seeking to use it unlawfully,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “We allege that these defendants engaged in a straw purchasing conspiracy and made false statements in forms required by federal firearms laws in an attempt to cover their tracks. That one of these defendants holds an FFL and has been authorized to sell firearms should be an eye-opener to many. People who circumvent regulations and requirements regarding firearms in our Commonwealth can and will face administrative, civil, or criminal consequences by state, local, or federal prosecutors.”

“When you buy a gun for someone who is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm, you could be buying yourself time in federal prison,” said James M. Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, & Explosives, Boston Field Division. “The surge of gun violence in our cities is being fueled by individuals who circumvent the law and put firearms in the wrong hands. Our mission is clear and we will continue working with our partners to stop the flow of illegal firearm transfers that fuel the cycles of violence.”

“Boston and every other major city across the country is dealing with the unprecedented proliferation of guns. It is this type of partnership that makes it possible for us to have a substantive impact by bringing local, state, and federal powers to bear on those who are allegedly helping to put guns on our streets. This is good police work by our Boston Police officers and the troopers and agents involved. It’s a true partnership with our state and federal counterparts and we look forward to working with U.S. Attorney Rollins as her office guides this case through the criminal justice system,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The charges of possession of machine guns, according to the Department of Justice, provide for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. While the charge of false statements with respect to the acquisition of a firearm provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.