Firearms call led to 3 drug arrests on Grattan Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men were arrested on drug charges in Chicopee Wednesday night after police initially received a call about an individual with a firearm on Grattan Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News when officers got to 1200 Grattan Street, they found a car parked alongside the building with three people in it– 29-year-old Luis Velez, 34-year-old Troy Tate, and 28-year-old Michael Torres. He said they were asked to get out of the vehicle because it was unclear whether it was connected to the firearm call dispatch had received.

“As officers did a protective sweep to locate any firearms, officers observed packaged Heroin, located with a backpack, along with 6 cell phones, in the front passenger seat area,” Wilk said. “Also located in the vehicle, in multiple mason jars, was a leafy substance believed to be Marijuana.”

Wilk said Velez was also found to have an assortment of pills and $800 in cash in his possession. All three men have been charged with distribution of a Class A drug and possession of a Class A drug. Velez is facing additional drug charges in connection with the pills that were found.

Wilk said the reason for the large police response was due to the concern that there may have been a barricaded individual.

“As a result of the call of a firearm, our SRT team, as well as negotiators were called out, and the focus was on an apartment inside the building,” Wilk said. “Concern for the occupants grew, when it appeared the doors had been barricaded shut, and no one would answer. One last attempt was made to contact someone inside, and the party came out, gave officers consent to check, and all was determined to be ok.”