Firearms investigation leads to two arrested in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An investigation by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit has led to the arrest of two people after finding a loaded large capacity firearm inside a vehicle on Saturday.

Detectives have been investigating 21-year-old Jalen Ramos of West Springfield for the past several weeks. On Saturday around 5:00 p.m., Ramos was located in a vehicle as a passenger at the intersection of Bay Street and Berkshire Avenue. Police stopped the vehicle after it stopped at a nearby gas station.

When police attempted to detain the driver, 21-year-old Jomar Esteras of Springfield, jumped back into the car and slammed the door on the officer’s arm, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. The officers managed to detain Esteras, Ramos and a third passenger.

Inside the vehicle, police seized a loaded large capacity firearm. Ramos and Esteras were then arrested and the third passenger was released.

Ramos has been charged with:

Carrying a firearm with a license

Carrying a loaded large capacity firearm on a public way

Arrest Warrant Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license



Esteras has also been charged with: