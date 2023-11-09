HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the United States Marshal’s Service executed an arrest warrant on Wednesday.
The operation targeted a subject wanted for a Default Warrant related to violations of the Controlled Substance Act.
The arrest led investigators to 814 Dwight Street, where probable cause suggested the presence of firearms and narcotics. Subsequently, a Holyoke District Court Search Warrant was obtained and executed. The search uncovered substantial quantities of Fentanyl/Heroin, Oxycodone, cocaine, and marijuana, alongside significant amounts of United States Currency, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition.
Omar Concepcion, 23, faces a litany of charges:
- Warrant – Default
- Disorderly Conduct
- Resisting Arrest
- Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin – 36 to 100 grams
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine Subsequent Offense
- Possession of Class D Substance – Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D – Marijuana
- Possession of Firearm without FID Card – Subsequent Offense
- Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
- Possession of Ammunition
- Possession of Large Capacity Firearm
- Improper Storage of a Firearm
- Receiving Stolen Property
The Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and U.S. Marshal’s Service executed several other arrest warrants for fugitives in Holyoke.
