HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the United States Marshal’s Service executed an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

The operation targeted a subject wanted for a Default Warrant related to violations of the Controlled Substance Act.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

The arrest led investigators to 814 Dwight Street, where probable cause suggested the presence of firearms and narcotics. Subsequently, a Holyoke District Court Search Warrant was obtained and executed. The search uncovered substantial quantities of Fentanyl/Heroin, Oxycodone, cocaine, and marijuana, alongside significant amounts of United States Currency, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition.

Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department

Omar Concepcion, 23, faces a litany of charges:

Warrant – Default

Disorderly Conduct

Resisting Arrest

Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin – 36 to 100 grams

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine Subsequent Offense

Possession of Class D Substance – Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D – Marijuana

Possession of Firearm without FID Card – Subsequent Offense

Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition

Possession of Large Capacity Firearm

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Receiving Stolen Property

The Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and U.S. Marshal’s Service executed several other arrest warrants for fugitives in Holyoke.