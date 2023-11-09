HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, and the United States Marshal’s Service executed an arrest warrant on Wednesday.

The operation targeted a subject wanted for a Default Warrant related to violations of the Controlled Substance Act.

The arrest led investigators to 814 Dwight Street, where probable cause suggested the presence of firearms and narcotics. Subsequently, a Holyoke District Court Search Warrant was obtained and executed. The search uncovered substantial quantities of Fentanyl/Heroin, Oxycodone, cocaine, and marijuana, alongside significant amounts of United States Currency, a semi-automatic pistol, and ammunition.

Omar Concepcion, 23, faces a litany of charges:

  • Warrant – Default
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Trafficking Class A – Fentanyl/Heroin – 36 to 100 grams
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B – Cocaine Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Class D Substance – Marijuana
  • Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D – Marijuana
  • Possession of Firearm without FID Card – Subsequent Offense
  • Possession of Firearm during Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of Ammunition
  • Possession of Large Capacity Firearm
  • Improper Storage of a Firearm
  • Receiving Stolen Property

The Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Holyoke Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and U.S. Marshal’s Service executed several other arrest warrants for fugitives in Holyoke.

