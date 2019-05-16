Firefighter killed while responding to shooting in Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has reported the firefighter involved in Wednesday night’s shooting on the 100 Block of East Washington Street has died at a local hospital.

The firefighter, who was a 14-year veteran of the Appleton Fire Department, was one of four people shot at the scene of a medical emergency. An Appleton Police Officer was among the four shot and is currently recovering in a local hospital.

Appleton Fire Chief Jeremy Hanson and Mayor Tim Hanna will be making a statement to the media Thursday at the Appleton Police Department. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for the firefighter — whose name has not been released — are still pending.

WEDNESDAY 5/15/2019 10:00 p.m.

According to Appleton Police, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers and firefighters responded to the 100 Block of East Washington Street for a medical call.

Police say while treating the person, the incident escalated into shots being fired.

Four people were injured as a result of the incident including an Appleton Police Officer and Firefighter.

All four people were taken to local hospitals for medical attention.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

WEDNESDAY 5/15/2019 7:03 p.m.

The Appleton Police Department is currently handling a shooting situation in the downtown area, near the Appleton Library and the Transit Center.

As you can see in the video, Police have blocked off many roadways near the area of the incident.

According to Appleton Police, a police officer and firefighter were injured in the incident.

