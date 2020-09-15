Firefighters investigating possible incendiary devices at a home in Holyoke; Pleasant Street closed

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke firefighters are investigating possible incendiary devices at a home on Pleasant Street Tuesday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, a father and a neighbor discovered some potentially explosive devices at 91 Pleasant Street.

The area has been evacuated and Pleasant Street is closed to traffic from Amherst Street to Princeton. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad, the FBI, and the ATF are all assisting with the investigation.