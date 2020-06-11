1  of  2
Fireworks confiscated in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are continuing confiscate and issue criminal complaints to deter fireworks activity in the city.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers have confiscated fireworks on Malden Street, Governor Street, Horace Street & Catharine Street Wednesday night. Officers have also issued criminal complaints to individuals for using or possessing fireworks and noise and littering ordinance violations.

Springfield Police are looking for information from the public on where fireworks are taking place. If you know where they are coming from you are asked to call 413-787-6300.

