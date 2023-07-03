HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Sunday evening following a traffic stop where a large amount of fireworks were seized.

According to State Police, around 6:35 p.m. a trooper stopped a 2019 Infiniti QX80 SUV on I-91 South in Hatfield for a cancelled vehicle registration. When the trooper approached the vehicle, fireworks could be seen in plain view.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

The driver, a 22-year-old Springfield man, was allegedly driving with a suspended driver’s license and was arrested for unlawful possession of fireworks and other motor vehicle charges. A total of 64 packages of fireworks were seized for disposal.