Fitchburg man arrested on gun and drug charges, possibly linked to an armed robbery on Tuesday night.

LEOMINSTER, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts State Police (MSP) arrested a man on gun and other violations after a traffic stop, and linked him to an armed robbery in Fitchburg.

Eddie Colon, age 18, of Fitchburg, was driving a Nissan Altima on Commercial Road in Leominster around 11:30 Wednesday morning when he was pulled over for not having a front license plate. When Colon was removed from the vehicle a male passenger, who had given a fake name, ran from the car.

Upon inspection of the car the Trooper found a a loaded handgun with a laser sight, a mask and other articles of clothing, a bag containing marijuana above the legal limit to possess and a liquid prescription bottle in someone else’s name. It was also determined that the plate on the rear of the car was stolen.

When Colon was brought to the State Police Barracks in Leominster further evidence linked him to the armed robbery of a Cumberland Farms in Fitchburg Tuesday night. Fitchburg Police are expected to charge him in the armed robbery.

Colon does not have a license to carry a firearm or ammunition and was charged for unlawful possession of both, improper storage of a firearm, unlawful possession of a Class D narcotic, larceny, a number plate violation, possession of a stolen RMV document, and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Colon was arraigned in Leominster District court. The identity of the passenger is under investigation.