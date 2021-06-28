Five arrested after narcotics investigation on Pearl Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people from Springfield were arrested after police conducted an investigation for the distribution of narcotics.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, the Metro Unit and Narcotics Unit have been investigating an apartment on Pearl Street over the past month. Detectives conducted surveillance and saw behavior consistent with narcotics transactions take place on Saturday. At around 12 p.m. detectives saw Isaias Diaz remove an object later identified as a firearm from his waistband and put it into the trunk of a car and Diaz drove away.

(Springfield Police Department)

Detectives were aware Diaz did not have a valid license and conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. The passenger, Erik Torres got out of the vehicle and was placed under arrest. Diaz then allegedly refused to get out of the car, stepped on the gas and crash into a police cruiser. He was placed under arrest. The back seat passenger, Neftali Marcial-Matias ran away from the car and made his way back to the Pearl Street apartment where he barricaded himself inside briefly until officers were able to take him into custody.

Detectives seized two half-pack (50 bags each) of heroin in the car’s glove box and the loaded firearm in the trunk that was reported stolen in Springfield.

At around 1:20 p.m. officers were notified of a breaking and entering in progress at the same Pearl Street apartment. Officers detained Jonathan Valerio-Ruiz, who was leaving that apartment with a trash bag of sneakers. Valerio-Ruiz was arrested after his car was searched and officers seized cash, edible marijuana, and approximately 30 grams of cocaine. Officers then located and arrested Jan Torres, a second suspect involved with breaking and entering.

Isaias Diaz (22) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a firearm without a license – Subsequent Offense

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Carrying a loaded firearm without a license

Improper storage of a firearm

Firearm violation with 2 prior violent/drug crimes

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Receiving Stolen Property less than $1,200

Neftali Marcial-Matias (24) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Erik Torres (22) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug

Jan Torres (23) of Springfield is charged with the following:

Breaking and entering during the daytime for a felony

Larceny from a building

Jonathan Valerio-Ruiz (24) of Springfield is charged with the following: