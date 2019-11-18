Five arrested in New Jersey football shooting

(NBC News) Five men have been arrested after a Friday night shooting that wounded three people at a New Jersey high school football game.

Players on the field and fans in the stand scrambled for cover when shots rang out at the game between Pleasantville High School and Camden.

“It’s almost like, almost like bulls, everyone just started running, and everyone just left everything, there’s phones, there’s car keys,” said witness Katlyn Ancharski.

First responders rushed to the victims, which included two children. A 10-year-old boy was critically wounded and remains hospitalized. A 15-year-old was treated for a graze wound and released.

Police quickly arrested the man who they believe fired the shots. Four other men are charged in connection with the shooting.

Police say a 27-year old man, believed to be the intended target, is also in critical condition and faces a weapons charge.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2CZXIe1