Five facing drug-related charges after raid on Chicopee home

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are facing drug-related charges after police allegedly found drugs and hundreds of dollars in cash inside a Chicopee residence.

Chicopee Police Officer, Mike Wilk, told 22News on Monday officers executed a search warrant for 42 Yvonne Street after conducting an investigation. Police said that upon entering the home officers saw seven people.

Two of the people found, 45-year-old Frank Marshall and 31-year-old Amanda Wheeler, were named in the warrant. Officers said that Marshall told them that he, “does not deal drugs, he only provides drugs to those in the house so they don’t go to Holyoke and get robbed.”

Police allegedly found digital scales, sandwich baggies, white powder that police believe to be cocaine, an agent used to dilute drugs, heroin, and over $1400 in cash during a search of the home and arrested five people, who live at the residence.

Wheeler is charged with a subsequent offense of possession of a Class A substance and a subsequent offense of possession of a Class B substance. Marshall is charged with possession of a Class B substance.

Thirty-six-year-old Tiffany Robinson, 59-year-old Nancy Barree, and 33-year-old Kchawn Wright were also arrested.

Robinson is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance and possession of a Class A drug. Barree is charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. Wright is charged with a subsequent offense of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

