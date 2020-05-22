Five from Chicopee charged with breaking and entering at Crestview Construction in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Southwick Police have arrested five people involved in a breaking and entering that took place at Crestview Construction & Trucking in April.

According to Southwick Police, on April 8, police were called to Industrial Road to investigate the report of a breaking and entering and larceny that had occurred during the night.

Police located several firearms, thousands of dollars worth of tools, equipment and cash that were stolen.

According to police, during the investigation, police discovered through video surveillance that several people entered the construction company’s building through a side door. They used cutting tools and grinders from the company’s shop area to cut through the side of a safe that was located in a private office and allegedly emptied the safe. Other individuals grabbed whatever tools and equipment they could from the shop area and all people involved left the area.

According to police, during a six-week investigation, a total of five search warrants were written and executed which lead to the recovery of some items and the arrests of the five people all from the Chicopee area.

The five people were all taken to the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow Massachusetts where they were arraigned via video with Westfield District Court before being released on bail.

The following are the suspects arrested and the charges:

Eloy Hernandez of Chicopee; B&E night-time for felony, larceny of firearms, larceny over $1200

Skyler Zanoli of Chicopee: B&E night-time for Felony, larceny of firearms, larceny over $1200

Ethan O’Neil of Chicopee: B&E night-time for felony, larceny of firearms, larceny over $1200

Eric Dembinske of Chicopee: B&E night-time for felony, larceny of firearms, larceny over $1200

Brandon Gallagher of Chicopee: B&E night-time for felony, larceny of firearms, larceny over $1200.

Assisted in the investigation:

Southwick Police Department Westfield Police Department Holyoke Police Department Chicopee Police Department The Western Mass. Gang Taskforce

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives: