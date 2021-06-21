Five juveniles arrested in Springfield after report of shots fired

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five juveniles were arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired Saturday.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 12:35 a.m. in a 3rd floor apartment on Palmer Avenue. The officers detained five juveniles in the home, there were no adults or guardians. Officers seized a “ghost gun”, more than an ounce of marijuana and a shell casing.

A dog was found in a closet in the home that was in inhumane conditions with no food or water. The dog was taken to Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.

The five juveniles were arrested for various firearms charges, processed at the Springfield Police Department and released to their guardians.