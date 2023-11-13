MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five teenagers have been charged with allegedly robbing a USPS mail carrier back in October.

According to Medford Police, the suspects are 19-year-old Trevor Ray Kelley of Dunstable, 18-year-old Tyler Roberts of Lowell, as well as two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old from Lowell. Due to their ages, their names will not be released.

Police received a report on October 31 of a mail carrier that had been assaulted and robbed. Two days later on November 2, a Medford police officer stopped a vehicle with four people inside around 3:15 a.m. for speeding. During the stop, officers found a loaded firearm, a backpack containing the stolen mail and an arrow key which is used by USPS mail carriers. The four people, 18-year-old Randy Valdez, 18-year-old Jaeden Tucker, 18-year-old Samnang Tommy Jr. Heng and a 15-year-old, were arrested and are facing firearm and larceny charges.

An investigation was then conducted with help from the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell and State Police. As a result, all five suspects were arrested last Thursday.

Kelley and Roberts were arraigned for unarmed robbery on Friday in Somerville District Court. According to NBC Boston, both men were released on the condition that they stay away from the victim in the case. Two of the juveniles were arraigned on Friday and the other juvenile will be arraigned on Tuesday.