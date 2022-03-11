SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five members of a violent criminal enterprise were arrested and charged today in connection with a drug trafficking conspiracy on Thursday. The group is known to distribute large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine throughout western Mass.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice, court documents showed that investigators identified Gonzalez to be the leader of a violent criminal enterprise operating in Hampden County. During the investigation, controlled purchases and intercepted communications between Gonzalez and his co-conspirators revealed that beginning in or about July 2021, the defendants allegedly prepared and trafficked large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine in the Holyoke and Springfield areas.

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that the enterprise used violence and threats of violence to control Gonzalez’s territory in Holyoke. For example, court documents allege that in July 2021, Gonzalez, Ocasio, and other co-conspirators attempted a violent armed kidnapping at the enterprise’s drug sale location in Holyoke. During the incident, Gonzalez and Ocasio allegedly brandished and pointed firearms at the victim and, after the victim fled the building, chased and attempted to detain the victim with their firearms.

Today, investigators seized approximately 400 grams of cocaine, cocaine base, 12 firearms, ammunition, drug proceeds, and drug packaging materials.

The charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The following individuals were arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and cocaine base: