Five men arrested after large fight in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Five men are facing charges after a large fight in Northampton early Sunday morning.

According to Northampton Police Chief, Jody Kasper, officers were patrolling Main Street at 2:21 a.m. when they saw a large disturbance in front of Local Burger and a crowd of people spilling out of the restaurant onto Main Street and Strong Avenue.

Kaspers said officers found 10 to 15 people fighting with 30 to 50 people lining the sidewalks, chanting.

Officers from the Easthampton Police Department and Massachusetts State Police were called in to help, and upon arrival began separating those who were fighting. Kasper said despite police presence, people continued to attack and provoke each other.

Others continued to try and attack people, despite their friends holding them back, according to Kasper. Eventually, police were able to get the situation under control and arrested five men.

A 25-year-old man from Florence, a 24-year-old man from Worcester, and a 28-year-old man from Worcester are charged with disorderly conduct.

A 27-year-old man from Florence is facing a subsequence charge of disorderly conduct, and a 23-year-old man from Greenfield is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of a class B substance.

Kasper said no officers or civilians were injured during the incident.

