Five men arrested during undercover prostitution sting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five men were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting in Springfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Police Department’s spokesman Ryan Walsh, on Tuesday, members of the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit under the direction of Capt. Brian Keenan, Springfield Police Detectives, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victims Unit under the direction of Lt. Edward Hattan, conducted an undercover operation targeting “Johns.” This operation was carried out in response to ongoing quality of life complaints from citizens in the South End neighborhood.

The following men are being charged with sexual conduct for a fee after being arrested between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for allegedly offering to pay for a sexual act from an undercover officer: