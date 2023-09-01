SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five men were arrested Thursday following a Springfield Police “Anti-John” operation in the South End neighborhood.

The undercover prostitution operation was held due to neighborhood complaints and quality of life issues in the South End of Springfield. An “Anti-John” operation is done to deter prostitution and the related drug activity that is associated with it.

During the operation Thursday afternoon, these five men were arrested for allegedly attempting to solicit an undercover police officer:

25-year-old Alexis Rivera-Nieves of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Resisting Arrest

56-year-old Edwin Rodriguez of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

24-year-old Abdi Adan of Springfield:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

40-year-old Paul Dion of Agawam:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Possession of a Class B Drug

66-year-old Normand Blais of Agawam:

Pay for Sexual Conduct

Members of the Springfield Police, Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit, Massachusetts State Police Hampden County Detective Unit and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department were involved in the operation.