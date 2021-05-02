Five people injured in Holyoke shooting Saturday morning

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police reported that five people were injured in a shooting on South Street Saturday morning.

According to Lieutenant Isaias Cruz, five people were shot outside the Clubhouse Bar on South Street around 2:00 a.m.

Three of the victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center and two were taken to Holyoke Medical Center.

None of the victims were seriously injured.

Lieutenant Cruz told 22News that there is no suspect in custody, and police are still investigating the shooting.