DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – At least five people were injured, and one child is in critical condition after a shooting in Dorchester Sunday night.

The Boston Police Department said that officers were called to the area of Ames Street for a report of shots fired.

During a news conference, police commissioner Michael Cox said the victims included three adults and two children, one of the children had serious injuries.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the shooting. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.