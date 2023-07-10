SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five men from Springfield have been indicted on charges related to a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

The individuals facing charges include:

Abraham Heredia, 23

Jose Heredia Jr., 34

Lamiek White, 29

Isais Diaz, 24

Robert Collado, 38

The arrests were made in June, and arraignments have taken place for some of the defendants. The charges involve the distribution of large quantities of fentanyl and cocaine, as well as firearms offenses.

According to court documents, Abraham Heredia and Jose Heredia Jr. were involved in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl on multiple occasions, including an incident where over one and a half kilograms of fentanyl were allegedly involved. During a search of White’s residence, approximately 200 grams of fentanyl and a firearm with an obliterated serial number were discovered. Diaz and Collado are also implicated in separate conspiracies to distribute fentanyl and cocaine.

The court documents also reveal that Isais Diaz conspired to distribute and possess fentanyl, while Diaz and Robert Collado conspired to distribute and possess over 500 grams of cocaine.

The charges carry severe penalties, including mandatory minimum sentences ranging from five to ten years in prison, lifetime supervised release, and substantial fines. Additionally, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years to life in prison, which is served consecutively to the sentence for the drug offense.

Sentencing in this case will be determined by a federal district court judge, guided by the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and relevant statutes governing the determination of sentences in criminal cases.