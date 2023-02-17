ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – Five suspects are being charged in connection with a violent assault in Athol.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Spokesperson Laurie Loisel, on Wednesday, February 1st two people were held against their will for four hours in a house in Athol. The alleged assault was reported to the Athol Police Department by one of the victims the next day.

The following people were arrested and scheduled to be arraigned in Orange District Court Friday:

Franklin Payne (46) of Athol:

Armed robbery Assault to maim Kidnapping Stealing by confining or putting in fear Assault and battery by dangerous weapon Assault and battery Conspiracy

April Mccassie (41) of Athol:

Armed robbery Kidnapping Stealing by confining or putting in fear Assault and battery Conspiracy

Brian Chamberland (38) of Athol:

Armed robbery Kidnapping Stealing by confining or putting in fear Assault and battery Conspiracy

James Murphy (30) of Athol:

Armed robbery Kidnapping Stealing by confining or putting in fear Assault and battery

Marlene Hill (44) of Orange:

Kidnapping Unarmed robbery Breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny in a building Conspiracy

The investigation is being conducted by Athol Police along with State Police Detectives attached to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.