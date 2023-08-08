SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five teenagers were arrested in connection with breaking into cars last month in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 31st officers were called to a parking lot on the 100 block of State Street for a report of five individuals breaking into cars. Upon arrival, two suspects ran away past a K9 Officer who was able to get them to stop, and three others were detained.

All five men, two 15-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and a 17-year-old were identified and arrested. A screwdriver, jumper cables, and USB cables that are known to be used to steal Kia’s and Hyundai’s were seized.

The 17-year-old was previously arrested by Springfield Police on July 13th after he was found driving in a stolen Hyundai.

Due to their age, the names, charges, or photos will not be released.

Kias made in 2011 and later and Hyundais made in 2015 or later are attractive targets to thieves because of the way they’re built — without a push-button start.