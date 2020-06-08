Flamethrower seized after traffic stop in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a man and seized a flamethrower after an anti-drag racing detail in the area of East Columbus Avenue in Springfield Sunday morning.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 1 a.m. officers observed a car with a passenger, 33-year-old Brandon McGee, standing up recording video from an open sunroof. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue.
Walsh said as officers approached the car, they observed what appeared to be a grip of a rifle under the front passenger seat. The occupants stated it was not a gun but a flamethrower and McGee said it belonged to him.
The driver was cited for not having an inspection sticker and McGee, who had an active warrant, was arrested. He is charged with the following:
- Carrying a dangerous weapon with an active warrant
- Possession of an infernal machine
- Default felony warrant
- Receiving a stolen motor vehicle
- Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license – subsequent offense