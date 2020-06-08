Flamethrower seized after traffic stop in Springfield, one arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested a man and seized a flamethrower after an anti-drag racing detail in the area of East Columbus Avenue in Springfield Sunday morning.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 1 a.m. officers observed a car with a passenger, 33-year-old Brandon McGee, standing up recording video from an open sunroof. Officers then conducted a traffic stop on the 400 block of East Columbus Avenue.

Walsh said as officers approached the car, they observed what appeared to be a grip of a rifle under the front passenger seat. The occupants stated it was not a gun but a flamethrower and McGee said it belonged to him.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

The driver was cited for not having an inspection sticker and McGee, who had an active warrant, was arrested. He is charged with the following: