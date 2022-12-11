BOSTON (WWLP) – A Florida man was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a conspiracy to use stolen identities to deceptively receive disaster loans from the Small Business Administration (SBA).

According to the Department of Justice, 51-year-old Hector Garcia of Ocala, Flordia was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and two counts of identity theft.

Garcia worked with others to use stolen identity information of U.S. citizens to apply for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Allegedly, Garcia used the stolen identity information of a U.S. citizen to open a fake bank account, which linked to other fake bank accounts set up to receive the SBA funds.

Garcia and his collaborators allegedly used debit cards that were associated with those accounts to purchase iPhones for resale. It is also alleged that Garcia and other collaborators wired a portion of the funds all the way to the Dominican Republic.

It is also alleged that over $452,000 in SBA funds were obtained in connection with the scheme. $250,000 of this money was used to purchase iPhones in Massachusetts as well as New Hampshire.

The charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud to provide for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory two-year sentence that must run consecutively to any other sentence that is imposed, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.