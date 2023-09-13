FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florence man was sentenced to prison in Vermont Monday after previously pleading guilty to possession of ammunition as a convicted felon.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, 32-year-old Gabriel Lebron of Florence was sentenced to 27 months of prison with three years of supervised release.

On October 12, 2022, Lebron was arrested while he was trying to run away from a search warrant in Bennington, Vermont. Lebron was found with a ghost gun in his possession, loaded with a 15-round magazine, and fentanyl packaged for sale.

Lebron was convicted in Massachusetts back in 2021 for firearms and other weapon offenses, which prohibits him from possessing ammunition loaded in the ghost gun.

The search warrant was part of an investigation done by Homeland Security and Bennington Police Department.