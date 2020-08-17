Florence man arrested after allegedly crashing into police car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Florence was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly striking a police car in Northampton.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, an officer was driving northbound in the area of 26 Sylvester Road around 2:21 a.m. when a car driving southbound was in his travel lane. The officer then tried to pull his car to the right to avoid being hit but the suspect drove into the police car head on.

Kasper said the officer noticed the driver had some cuts, but didn’t notice any serious injuries. The officer was not injured.

The 20-year-old man from Florence was arrested and charged with the following:

OUI liquor

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Marked lanes

The suspect’s car was towed and the police car sustained damage to the front bumper but was operable.