NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florence man was arrested on Friday after a hit and run, and damaged two police cruisers.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Northampton officers had gotten a report of a hit and run, where the suspect’s vehicle had crashed into another car and then fled the scene.

The officers found the vehicle and attempted to do a traffic stop, and then the vehicle failed to stop from officers. The vehicle crashed into a curb, causing multiple tires to pop, but the suspect still did not stop for officers.

The vehicle then drove over a median, through a traffic sign, crashed into another vehicle, and then drove across a residential lawn, and missed a utility pole. The suspect drove down a dead-end street, then put his vehicle into reverse, and hit two officers’ cruisers.

The vehicle drove down another dead-end street, and he got to the point where he could not continue driving any further. The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran towards the nearest tree line where he was quickly arrested. Due to the multiple crashes in Northampton, the entire shift on this call, including officers from the midnight shift were contacted to report in early to assist.

The 42-year-old male from Florence was charged with: