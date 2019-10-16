Florence man arrested for allegedly pushing, yelling at officer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A 60-year-old man from Florence was arrested for allegedly yelling profanities and pushing an officer in Florence on Tuesday night.

Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, officers were called to the Cumberland Farms in Florence for a report of an intoxicated man around 11:54 p.m. When they located him he was yelling profanities at the officer, clenched his fists, and then pushed the officer.

He was arrested for a subsequent offense of disorderly conduct, and assault and battery on a police officer.