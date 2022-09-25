NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police Department officers that were working the Florence Night out event, arrested a man trying driving towards pedestrians on the sidewalk on Saturday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 7:40p.m., a male operator drove his car on the sidewalk towards pedestrians to get around the blocked roadway by police cruisers at the Florence Night out event. The operator was stopped by two police officers that were at the event.

The officers suspected that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and attempted to remove him from his vehicle. The operator resisted the arrest and physically fought the officers.

The driver, a male from Florence, was eventually removed from the vehicle and was arrested with the following charges: