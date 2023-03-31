HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florence man was arrested and charged in connection with trafficking heroin/fentanyl.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, on Friday, March 24th the narcotics task force conducted a traffic stop on I-91 in Holyoke of a suspected trafficker. The task force seized approximately 150 half-packages of fentanyl.

Police arrested 34-year-old Jose Rosado and charged him with trafficking an amount of heroin/fentanyl between 100-200 grams.

The western Massachusetts squad of the State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction and Enforcement Team (CINRET-West) along with the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, the Drug Enforcement Administration Springfield Office, the Northwestern District Anti-Crime Task Force, and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County and the Hampden County District Attorneys’ Detective Unit assisted in the arrest.