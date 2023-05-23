EXETER, N.H. (WWLP) – New Hampshire State Police arrested a motorcyclist on Sunday who was allegedly driving while intoxicated at 171 miles per hour.

State police say troopers were conducting routine traffic enforcement when one of them spotted a motorcycle that was clearly speeding. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Christopher Unghire of Port St. Lucie, Florida.

State police shared this picture on social media of the radar gun, showing the 171 miles per hour speed. According to state police, Unghire was charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

(New Hampshire State Police)

He was released and is due back in court on June 1st.