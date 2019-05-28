Florida man arrested for hitting mom on head with corn cob

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco County man is facing a battery charge after deputies say he hit his mother with a corn cob.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at a home in Zephyrhills.

According to deputies, 27-year-old Cody Cummins threw a corn cob at the victim. The cob hit the woman on top of her head, an arrest report says.

Deputies who responded to the scene say the victim was hurt but did not have any physical injuries.

Cummins left the scene after the incident, but was later arrested and charged with domestic battery. Jail records show he is being held on $150 bond.

