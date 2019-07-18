Florida man mutilates wife’s lover

(WNBW/NBC News) A Florida man is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary after investigators say he used a pair of scissors to cut off another man’s penis.

Investigators with the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office say the violent attack was the result of a love affair discovered months ago.

Deputies say Alex Bonilla found the victim and his wife having sexual intercourse in his home in May.

On Sunday, Bonilla broke into the man’s home and held his victim at gunpoint as he cut off his genitals.

Deputies say after the attack Bonilla fled the scene with the victim’s penis still in his possession. It has not been recovered.

