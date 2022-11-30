BOSTON (WWLP) – A Florida man pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Boston after doing an offensive act on a flight from Newark to Boston on April 8th.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Justice Department in Boston, 76-year-old Donald Edward Robinson of Bonita Springs, Florida pleaded guilty to one count of obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

On or about April 8th, 2022, Robinson engaged in masturbation, as well as exposed himself to a 21-year-old female that was sitting next to him while on the flight from Newark to Boston. Robinson also placed his hand on her thigh without her consent.

When Robinson touched her thigh, it prompted her to ask him why he was touching her, and he let go, saying nothing, and proceeded to look out the window. The victim got the attention of a different passenger on the plane and wrote a message on her phone saying “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.” The victim recorded a 24-second video of Robinson doing these actions.

When the passengers were getting off the plane, the victim talked to a flight attendant about the incident but was unable to point Robinson out because of the number of passengers deplaning. Security footage caught Robinson, upon exiting the secure area of the terminal, repeatedly looking back in the same direction from which he came while going to the baggage carousel level.

Robinson faces up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, 2023.