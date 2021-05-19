Florida man pleads guilty in Springfield court to wire fraud, stealing $550K in tax refunds

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man admitted in Springfield federal court last week to committing wire fraud and several tax offenses that totaled over half a million dollars in refunds.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 39-year-old Cory Kizer pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and eight counts of theft of public money.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for October 6, 2021.

The IRS said Kizer admitted to stealing personal information to file fake federal tax returns and receiving unwarranted tax refunds. The returns contained fake addresses, wages, salaries, employers, dependents, business, and loss information.

The false tax information generated a total of $550,000 in refunds.

Kizer could spend over 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of more than $250,000.