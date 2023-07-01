BOSTON (WWLP) – A Florida man was sentenced on Thursday in federal court in Springfield for paying bribes to receive contracts for work at a college in New York.

According to the Department of Justice, 30-year-old Willian Borges of Fort Lauderdale, Flordia was sentenced to two years of probation and forfeiture of $225,000. In October of 2022, Borges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to pay bribe payments and three counts of bribery that concerned programs that received federal funds.

Borges was a part of DWD Builders, which is a general contracting firm, from 2018 to 2019. While he worked there, Borges paid bribes to co-conspirator Floyd Young, who was a part of facility maintenance at a New York college, in exchange for preference in obtaining contracts for construction, repair, maintenance, and other work for the school.

The bribes that Borges paid Young during face-to-face meetings were made in cash and were worth 15 percent of the contract. Also, when Borges received payment for work done at the college, he paid Young bribes on a periodic basis. Borges paid $225,000 in exchange for approximately $2,250,000 in contracts.

Young pleaded guilty in August 2020 to steering contracts for construction, repair, maintenance, and other work for the colleges to favored contractors, such as Borges, in exchange for bribe payments that were typically in the amount of 15% of the contract.