Florida man sentenced in Springfield for filing false tax returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Florida man was sentenced Tuesday in Springfield’s federal court for tax offenses.

According to the office of the Acting United States Attorney, 39-year-old Cory Kizer was sentence to 15 months in prison as well as two years of supervised release. Kizer pleaded guilty in May to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and eight counts of theft of public money.

Kizer received personal identifying information and used it to file false federal tax returns to get unwarranted tax refunds. A total of $550,000 was generated through the false returns that contained false addresses, wages, employers, businesses and loss information.