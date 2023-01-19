BOSTON (WWLP) – A Florida man has pleaded guilty in Boston federal court for his role in a scheme that stole thousands of debit and credit card account numbers through electronic skimming devices at gas stations across New England.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins, 32-year-old Luis Angel Naranjo Rodriguez of Hialeah, Florida pleaded guilty Wednesday to the following:

• 8 counts of wire fraud

• 4 counts of bank fraud

• 4 counts of aggravated identity theft

• 1 count of possessing 15 or more counterfeit or unauthorized access devices (the debit and credit card account numbers)

• 1 count of possessing device-making equipment (the card skimming devices)

Naranjo Rodriguez was arrested in March 2020 and indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020. He secretly installed card skimming devices at gas pumps in 11 different locations in New England, including in Lynnfield, Concord, Malden, Taunton, Randolph and Raynham in Massachusetts.

Between April 2019 and November 2019, Naranjo Rodriguez traveled frequently from Florida to Massachusetts to maintain the card skimmers. Court documents revealed his mobile phone received at least 4,878 text messages containing stolen debit and credit card account numbers, account holder names and PINs. He would take the account information and clone them onto gift cards to make ATM withdrawals, purchased consumer goods to resell, and requested cash back on debit card transactions.

Naranjo Rodriguez was captured on security camera in Framingham on November 16, 2019 using four cloned cards to withdraw money from victims’ bank accounts at an ATM. He was arrested that night after he was found tampering with fuel pumps after a gas station had closed. Police found the four cloned cards as well as fuel pump keys, black latex gloves, four card skimmers, and a mobile phone that received the text messages.

Naranjo Rodriguez will be sentenced on May 11.