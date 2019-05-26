Florida woman arrested for calling 911 because car was leaking oil on her driveway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Gulfport woman was arrested after she allegedly called 911 because her brother’s car was leaking oil on her driveway.

According to Gulfport police, Linda Sue Morgan, 55, called 911 on Monday after her brother parked a car in her driveway. Morgan said the car was leaking oil, and she wanted to clean it, but her brother refused to move the car. She called 911 so that law enforcement would force him to do it.

“There was no emergency or any situation that constituted an emergency,” an affidavit stated.

Morgan was arrested for making a false 911 call booked into the Pinellas County Jail, where she was previously being held on a $150 bond. She was released the next day.

Jail records show Morgan has previous arrests for battery, criminal mischief, trespassing, reckless driving, having a vicious dog and resisting an officer without violence among other charges.

