EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WWLP) – A 62-year-old woman from Florida will face charges for a hit-and-run crash that injured an 11-year-old girl in East Bridgewater.

The incident happened on Sunday at 5:32 p.m., and the 11-year-old was hit while riding her bicycle through a small path that leads from Route 18 to the back parking lot of Central Elementary School, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

Witnesses say the driver got out of the car after hitting the child and left after speaking with her. The child is expected to be okay.

The driver is facing charges of negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury.

It is being asked that if anyone has more information on the vehicle involved, call the East Bridgewater Police at 508-378-7223.