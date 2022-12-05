BOSTON (WWLP) – A former bank manager was sentenced in federal court for falsely inflating taxpayer’s federal income tax refunds and diverting a portion of those refunds to accounts controlled by him and others.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 47-year-old Christian Zynga was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release with the first six months to be served in home detention. Zynga was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,000 and restitution to the Internal Revenue Service of $194,305.

Zynga and co-conspirator Boris Shadari took their customers’ tax information to a legitimate tax professional and provided the tax professional with false information concerning their customers’ dependents, dependent and childcare expenses and business income and losses in order to inflate the customers’ federal income tax refunds. They then split the customers’ refunds into bank accounts they controlled.

The scheme resulted in a tax loss of more than $500,000. Zynga pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States. Shadari pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, two years of supervised, and restitution of $496,082.