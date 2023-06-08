BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Belchertown Police Lieutenant was sentenced in court Tuesday for charges in connection with unsuspected recordings of several women.

Michael Beaupre, 38, pleaded guilty to eight counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and was sentenced to 2 years of probation. He admitted to sufficient facts on 11 counts of unlawful wiretapping and the judge continued those counts for 2 years without a finding which will run concurrently.

Beaupre is ordered to stay away and have no contact with the complaining witnesses, have no alcohol use, undergo random screening, and continue counseling or treatment currently ongoing, as part of his probation.

Charges were dismissed of one count each of photographing an unsuspecting nude person and unlawful wiretapping.

According to court documents from the Eastern Hampshire District Court, Beaupre allegedly recorded several women from January 2017 to January 2022 unsuspectingly during various stages of undress while they were in his home.

In January 2022, a State Police detective met one of the victims that claimed to have found a black USB thumb drive on Beaupre’s desk in his home. She inserted the drive into her computer and found several folders labeled by the names of the victims.

Nearly 350 videos found

When she opened the folder with her name, she told troopers there were several photos and videos she had voluntarily given Beaupre but other videos of them having sex. The victim allegedly never consented to be recorded after being asked several times in the past and was unaware that she was being recorded.

The state trooper checked the thumb drive and found similar videos in other folders. A search warrant was granted and state police determined to have found 60 folders labeled with woman’s names, 13 of which were consistent with the unaware recordings. In those 13 folders which were identified as seven different women, troopers found approximately 348 videos consistent with two separate cameras in the room. Each of the victims told police they did not consent and were unaware they were being recorded.

Beaupre resigned from the department in May 2022. His case was moved to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office to avoid any perceived conflict of interest.