BOSTON (WWLP) – Former manager of Brockton Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) pleaded guilty Thursday to accepting money in exchange for passing learner’s permit test scores to applicants whether they actually passed or not.

Mia Cox-Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion under color of official right and one count of conspiring to commit extortion. Between December 2018 and October 2019, Cox-Johnson conspired to take money in exchange for agreeing to give customers passing scores on their multiple-choice learner’s permit tests even if they did not pass, according to a release that was sent to 22News by the Department of Justice.

Cox-Johnson told customers to request a paper test instead of completing digitally on the RMV computer, which was then scored by Cox-Johnson herself. On Dec. 28, 2018, $1,000 was accepted in cash in exchange for a passing score to the individual’s relative who had previously failed the learner’s permit test six times. Cox-Johnson did end up passing the relative’s test.

On Oct. 21, 2019, another customer took three multiple-choice tests that required a passing grade in order to receive their commercial learner’s permit, which is required as a prerequisite to taking the road test for a commercial driver’s license. Cox-Johnson accepted $200 in cash from this customer to pass them, even if they did not actually pass. The applicant actually failed one of the tests, but was given a pass on all three tests from Cox-Johnson.

Charges of extortion under color of official right and conspiracy to commit extortion each provide a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.