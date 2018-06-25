Former condominiums maintenance worker charged with stealing from 19 residents
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - A former condominiums maintenance worker has been charged with stealing jewelry from residents in Springfield.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that after a year-long investigation, 52-year-old Anthony Delestre has been indicted on 43 counts of theft against 19 different victims who lived at Georgetown Condominiums.
Walsh said Delestre worked at the condominiums for years and was selling numerous jewelry items to pawn shops.
If you lived that the Georgetown Condominiums and believe you are a victim of theft, you can call Springfield police detectives at 413-787-6355 or email Detective Eric Ganley at eganley@springfieldpolice.net.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
