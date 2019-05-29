Former correctional officer found guilty of having sex with inmates sentenced to 60 days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Hampden County Jail correctional officer who was found guilty of having sex with inmates was sentenced to jail time Wednesday.

Willie Williamson was sentenced to 60 days in jail and one year of probation in Hampden County Superior Court Wednesday morning. Williamson will also get credit for the five days he has already served.

He was found guilty on Friday by a judge of four counts of a prison guard having sex with a prisoner.

The crimes are said to have happened while Williamson was working at the Western Massachusetts Women’s Correctional Center in Chicopee. Williamson was fired in 2016 by then-sheriff, Michael Ashe, when the accusations began to surface.

Williamson agreed to a jury-wave trial, which left the decision of his guilt and sentencing up to a judge.

According to Massachusetts general law, anyone employed at a correctional institution and engages in sexual relations with an inmate could face up to five years in state prison, a fine of $10,000, or both the fine and prison time.

