Former credit union official spared prison in fraud case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) – A former loan officer at a Massachusetts credit union involved in a fraud scheme that cost the bank about $4 million has been spared time in prison because of a series of medical issues.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Michael DiCenzo, who worked at Greylock Federal Credit Union, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Springfield to three years of probation. DiCenzo and his attorney had questioned his ability to receive adequate medical care in prison.

Prosecutors sought 30 months behind bars.

DiCenzo pleaded guilty in 2014 to receiving kickbacks after approving improper loans to a contractor. He apologized during Monday’s remote hearing.