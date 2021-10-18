Former CT resident sentenced to 6 years for trafficking cocaine through U.S. mail from Puerto Rico to CT, MA

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A former Bristol resident was sentenced Monday for trafficking drugs through the mail.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut reports, Marcos Mendez, 31, currently of Kissimmee, Fla. was sentenced to 72 months (six years) in prison for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Connecticut and Massachusetts through the U.S. Mail.

Between July and December 2018, investigators intercepted and seized five packages that were being mailed to addresses in Bristol, Meriden, and Burlington, Connecticut, and in Worcester, Massachusetts and contained multiple kilogram-sized bricks of cocaine.

During surveillance operations of these package deliveries, investigators observed Mendez (formerly of Bristol, CT) and others picking up or attempting to pick up the packages that had been seized by police.

Mendez was arrested on Jan. 9, 2019, along with other members of the drug trafficking organization. Upon Mendez’s arrest, police found kilograms of cocaine, numerous bags of marijuana packaged for distribution, and $146,712 in cash in his home.

On Jan. 23, 2019, Mendez was charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and other related offenses.

On May 18. 2021, Mendez pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was released on a $500,000 bond and is required to report to prison on Jan. 3, 2022.